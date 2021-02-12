Twitter permanently suspends conservative activist group Project Veritas

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Twitter has permanently suspended the account of conservative activist group Project Veritas, after the organization released a video of a reporter questioning a Facebook executive outside their home, the New York Times reports. The account of Project Veritas’s founder, James O’Keefe, was also temporarily locked.



In a statement given to the NYT, Twitter said the @Project_Veritas account was suspended for “repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy.”



In a statement published by Policito, O’Keefe said the offending video included footage of a reporter questioning Facebook vice president Guy Ronsen, but denied that Project Veritas had published his private...