LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off, more

Amazon offers the LG 34WN780-B 34-inch Ergo UltraWide 1440p Monitor for *$496.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $597, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of LG’s latest monitors, the new 34-inch Ergo delivers an UltraWide form-factor complete with 1440p resolution and AMD FreeSync support. Living up to its name, this monitor packs a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk to offer various viewing angles and heights. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro. Over 285 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more



more…