Thanks, I love NOAA’s satellite-themed Valentine’s Day cards

Image: NOAA



Let’s be honest, when most people think of places to get good Valentine’s Day cards, the US government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Twitter account is probably not high up on the list. And yet, it’s posted some cards on the NOAA Satellites account, and I think they’re absolutely fantastic.



Finding a Valentine’s Day card that comes across as sincere is always challenging. Most of the cards on store shelves just come across as clichéd. The ones from NOAA, however, are adorable. And despite their kind of meme-y aesthetic, it really seems like someone sat down and put some effort into them.







