Save up to $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple motor standing desks from $150

Monoprice is offering its Workstream Single Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk for *$149.99 shipped*. With a list price of $200, this desk goes for $180 at Amazon where it’s temporarily out of stock, and today’s deal is the best available. This standing desk is a must-have when it comes to working at home. I use my standing desk every day to help add a bit of movement to my workflow. Monoprice’s Workstream desk sports a single motor design and can lift up to 154-pounds, with a height range of 28- to 47.5-inches. It’s designed to be used with your own top, giving you the freedom of choice here. You’ll find that the included controller makes it super simple to raise and lower the desk when it’s time to transfer from sitting to standing. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Looking for something a bit larger or more powerful? Head below for other great deals.



