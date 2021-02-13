CEOs of Reddit and Robinhood and ‘Roaring Kitty’ slated to testify in GameStop hearing

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Robinhood co-CEO Vlad Tenev, and Keith Gill (aka Roaring Kitty) are all on the witness list for an upcoming hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, according to a release from Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA). The hearing, to be conducted virtually, will probe the recent volatility in shares of GameStop following a rally fueled by a group of day traders active on the r/WallStreetBets Reddit board.
Over a two-week period that began last month, GameStop’s stock (GME) skyrocketed by 500 percent, hitting a high of $483 on January 28th. Several government entities are now looking into whether there was market manipulation involved, and whether Robinhood and other brokerages that temporarily restricted...
Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images