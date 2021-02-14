Watch the official premiere trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Watch the official premiere trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The Verge

Published

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League set to release nearly a month from now, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the film.

Set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where Batman and Wonder Woman form a superhero team including Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg as the group tries to protect the world from Steppenwolf.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Lex Luthor: “The god is dead” and as expected, gives us a new look at Jared Leto’s Joker.

Justice League first debuted in November 2017 in theaters. Snyder was the original director but stepped away from the project during post-production for personal reasons, leaving Joss Whedon to step in and complete the film. After its release, fans criticized the contributions...

Full Article