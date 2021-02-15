Save up to 33% on TP-Link Kasa filament bulbs, RGB light strips, more from $14

Amazon is discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories starting at *$14*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is Kasa Smart Filament LED Warm Amber KL50 Bulb for *$13.99*. There’s also a soft white version for the same price. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since December. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



