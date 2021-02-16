Chromebooks versus Windows laptops: Which should you buy?

Should I buy a Chromebook or a Windows laptop? Whether you’re seeking out the best computer for your child or just weighing which inexpensive computer would make a great gift, we can help you choose the right one for the school year or a gift, too.



Our latest update includes a new gaming option for Chromebooks: Google Stadia. (Gaming on a Chromebook? Who knew?) We’ve also explained some of the options available to you to personalize your PC or Chromebook. Read on for our up-to-date buying recommendations and more.



*Who should buy a Windows PC?*



A notebook PC powered by Microsoft Windows offers several advantages. Windows offers the most flexibility to run just about any app, your choice of any browser, and configure antivirus options, utilities, and more. You can tweak and configure your PC as you choose.



