Like The Mandalorian, WandaVision will get its own documentary on Disney Plus

Following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian and Frozen 2, Disney is giving WandaVision a behind-the-scenes documentary that will air on Disney Plus on March 12th.



Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is the first in a new series streaming on Disney Plus that will go “behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU,” according to the company. A similar documentary is already available to watch on Disney Plus that examines how the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together, providing a more in-depth look at Marvel Entertainment (specifically the comics) in general.



For Disney Plus, this is quickly becoming the norm: release a highly anticipated show or movie, and then pair it with an accompanying documentary featurette or series....