Like The Mandalorian, WandaVision will get its own documentary on Disney Plus

Like The Mandalorian, WandaVision will get its own documentary on Disney Plus

The Verge

Published

Following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian and Frozen 2, Disney is giving WandaVision a behind-the-scenes documentary that will air on Disney Plus on March 12th.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is the first in a new series streaming on Disney Plus that will go “behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU,” according to the company. A similar documentary is already available to watch on Disney Plus that examines how the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together, providing a more in-depth look at Marvel Entertainment (specifically the comics) in general.

For Disney Plus, this is quickly becoming the norm: release a highly anticipated show or movie, and then pair it with an accompanying documentary featurette or series....

Full Article