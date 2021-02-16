Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for tomorrow: Smash Bros., new games, more

The next Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced, and it’s going to be a big one. It has been quite a long time since we have seen a full-on Nintendo Direct — it has been mostly Direct Minis, indie titles, and other Nintendo projects for over a year — but Nintendo has now scheduled a lengthy 50-minute presentation for tomorrow. Seemingly out of nowhere, the official Nintendo Twitter page, and subsequently the official Nintendo Direct site, now feature updates for what could be the most exciting Switch presentation in quite a long time. Head below for more details on what to expect and when to tune in.



