Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set serves 12 for $63.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 65-piece Stainless Steel Bistro Flatware Set for *$63.60 shipped*. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since September. This expansive stainless steel flatware set features enough pieces to serve 12. Five serving pieces include a slotted serving spoon, serving spoon, serving fork, sugar spoon, and butter knife. It’s a great investment for family and friend gatherings in the not-so-distant future. Everything is dishwasher-safe and features a polished silver finish. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



