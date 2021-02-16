Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India to produce Fire TV devices

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge



Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India in a partnership with Foxconn-owned Cloud Network Technology, an India-based subsidiary of the Taiwanese electronics giant, Amazon announced on Tuesday. The partnership is part of an effort to work with the Indian government, which has embarked on a campaign to encourage companies to invest in the Indian economy to avoid roadblocks, like high import taxes to entering and competing in the country’s competitive and fast-growing economy.



The Indian government calls its campaign to encourage local investment and growth in India-based enterprises “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” which translates to “self-reliant India” and has become a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy...