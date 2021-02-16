Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India to produce Fire TV devices

Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India to produce Fire TV devices

The Verge

Published

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India in a partnership with Foxconn-owned Cloud Network Technology, an India-based subsidiary of the Taiwanese electronics giant, Amazon announced on Tuesday. The partnership is part of an effort to work with the Indian government, which has embarked on a campaign to encourage companies to invest in the Indian economy to avoid roadblocks, like high import taxes to entering and competing in the country’s competitive and fast-growing economy.

The Indian government calls its campaign to encourage local investment and growth in India-based enterprises “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” which translates to “self-reliant India” and has become a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy...

Full Article