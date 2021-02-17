Aukey 4K Dash Cam DRS1: Nice 4K UHD video, easy to install and use

It’s pretty amazing how far dash cams have come in just a few short years. Aukey’s 4K UHD DRS1 offers great 4K UHD/WDR day and night video captures, is easy to use, easy to install, and costs $120. Not long ago, a dash cam of that price would have delivered undersaturated day captures and weak night captures prone to headlight flare. Good riddance to the bad old days.







