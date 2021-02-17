Amazon games and toys sale from $4.50: Hasbro, Marvel, Play-Doh, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off *a wide selection of Hasbro games, Play-Doh, NERF, and much more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. With deals starting from *$4.50*, options range from classic family board games to kids’ toys, and even some Marvel collectibles. This is a great time to knock some kids’ gifts off your list, or just expand your MCU collection and score some affordable new games the entire family can enjoy. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.



more…