Sonos confirms March 9th product launch, hints at smaller portable speaker

Sonos will announce its next new product on March 9th, the company confirmed today. The invite for the launch shows a person out in a field — strongly hinting that the device will be portable. My guess is it’s something that would fit in that shoulder bag. A recent Federal Communications Commission filing from Sonos revealed that it’s preparing to release what looks like a smaller battery-powered speaker. Documents show the device to use Bluetooth and have a wireless charging stand much like the existing Sonos Move, which sells for $399.



Sonos is also developing a pair of premium noise-canceling headphones, which recently made another appearance at the German Patent and Trademark Office. It looks like the design is almost final, and...