Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

Amazon is now offering Instant Pot’s Zen Cool Touch Temperature Control Cordless Electric Kettle for *$83.02 shipped*. Regularly $100, and fetching a bloated $150+ at Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Perfect for tea-lovers or anyone looking for a quality electric kettle from a brand you can trust, this stainless steel model provides precision heating with adjustable temperature settings between 105- and 212-degrees. Its 55-ounce vacuum-sealed, double wall design keeps boiled water hot for up to 2-hours, offering an almost hot water on-demand like setup, as well as cordless pouring, a push-button spout, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



