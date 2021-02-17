How to get more space in your Google storage

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



For many of us, Google storage is the modern-day hard drive. It’s the place where our most important thoughts, documents, and memories reside. But just like with a traditional hard drive, the space isn’t infinite, and running out of room can be a real problem.



By default, Google gives you 15GB of space to use for everything associated with your account. (If you have a paid G Suite account, your limit’s likely higher.) That includes content connected to Gmail, Google Drive, and all Google Photos saved after June 1st. Needless to say, data adds up fast.



You can check your current storage status by visiting this page, and if push comes to shove, you can purchase more space there, too, for as little as $2 a month for an extra 100GB. But...