Microsoft Preparing a Kids Mode for Microsoft Edge Browser

Microsoft has announced a new feature for Microsoft Edge, this time aimed at children who browse the web using the company’s app. Currently limited to US English on Windows and macOS, the new so-called Kids More in Microsoft Edge is specifically supposed to allow parents to control what content their children can see online, while also making the browser more appropriate for this age with dedicated themes and a simplified UI. Parents can choose how they want to optimize the browser and pick between 5-8 years and 9 and older, enable a specific theme in the browser, and even configure a password to prevent children from exiting the kids mode. “Kids Mode is a convenient browsing mode inside Microsoft Edge that’s designed for kids. With its kid-friendly features and safety guardrails in place, Kids Mode is a great place for children to safely explore the web. Kids Mode includes features like custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an allow list,...