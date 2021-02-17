This 48-inch desk is yours for $50.50 shipped (Amazon low, Save $20)

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW 48-inch Computer Desk for *$50.47 shipped*. That’s $20 off what it’s been averaging over the last six months and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If working from home is going to be the norm from now on, it may be time to invest in a dedicated desk. This affordable solution delivers a sleek design that is ready to fit in well with most setups. Measurements span 48- by 23.8- by 28-inches, providing plenty of room for working from a laptop or tablet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…