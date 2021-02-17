Google Meet, Classroom changes will add muting, end meeting functions for kids

Parents, teachers, and students using Google Classroom and Google Meet for their distance learning have some key changes in store: an improved means to upload pictures of homework, Meet transcripts, a “mute all” feature, and an end to Google’s unlimited storage policy. Even the name is changing.



What was once referred to as Google’s G Suite for Education is now being renamed Google Workspace for Education. The basic tier—with Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Sheets, Drive, Docs, and more—will remain free, but will now be referred to as Google Workspace for Fundamentals. There are also paid options: Google Workspace for Education Standard, Google Workspace for Education Plus, and something called The Teaching and Learning Upgrade—a labyrinth of names and prices that education admins will need to study and budget for.



