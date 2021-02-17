HBO Max is ordering way more kids’ content to compete with Netflix and Disney Plus

With orders for new shows, specials, and movies from some of Cartoon Network’s biggest franchises — including Ben 10, Teen Titans Go!, and The Amazing World of Gumball — HBO Max is leaning hard into kids’ and family content in an effort to compete with top players like Netflix and Disney Plus.



At the center of WarnerMedia’s plans to make HBO Max a must-have streaming service for families in the way that Disney Plus and Netflix have is “unveiling” Cartoon Network as the core family brand at WarnerMedia. The new series and specials ordered for HBO Max will join a library of shows and movies that make up 3,000 hours of content. Branding is important — and hard — but it’s what works for a studio like Disney. Disney Plus is built around its...