Tim Burton is making a live-action Addams Family spinoff about Wednesday for Netflix

Director Tim Burton is making a new live-action Addams Family spinoff series for Netflix: a coming of age series focused on Wednesday Addams that will fittingly be called Wednesday.



The show — which has yet to announce any details on cast or release date — will mark Burton’s directorial debut for television. Burton is known for his work on gothic horror and comedy, and his filmography includes movies like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dark Shadows, as well as the campy superhero films Batman and Batman Returns. A live-action Addams Family spinoff would seem to fit perfectly in his oeuvre.







