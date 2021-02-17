Reddit’s lead GameStop hypebeast is being sued for his role in the stock surge

Image: Roaring Kitty/Keith Patrick Gill



“Roaring Kitty,” also known as u/DeepFuckingValue on Reddit and Keith Patrick Gill in real life, is now the target of a lawsuit (which you can view below) that claims he manipulated the market to increase GameStop’s stock price. The lawsuit claims that he created a “fake persona” of an investment newbie, while actually having several financial certifications and working for an insurance company (which is also named as a defendant, with the case citing “failure to supervise”).



Gill is well-known on the WallStreetBets subreddit, where he’s been posting for a year about GameStop’s stock, its value, and how much he has invested. He would also post hours-long videos on YouTube discussing the stock and why he thought it was undervalued. The...