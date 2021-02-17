Super Smash Bros’ Ultimate’s next characters are from Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Nintendo has announced that Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as part of the news from its Nintendo Direct presentation. Pyra and Mythra are set to release in March, with the company promising more details closer to release.



The duo marks the latest additions from the Xenoblade franchise to join Super Smash Bros., following the addition of Shulk — the protagonist of the original Xenoblade Chronicles — as part of Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. The choice of Pyra and Mythra are in some ways an unconventional one, with Nintendo choosing the two companion characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 over the game’s main playable character, Rex.



