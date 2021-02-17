Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022

Nintendo ended its Direct live stream on Wednesday with a surprise announcement of Splatoon 3.



Very little about the game was shown in the introduction trailer beyond customization options for a player’s inkling and what at first glance appears to be a more narrative-focused approach, showing the inkling traveling by train from a desert location to a large Tokyo-style city. Nintendo has this to say about the game in its YouTube trailer description:







Splatoon 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022! In the wake of chaos, enter the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. New weapons, moves, and more await, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates in the future.







It’s not...