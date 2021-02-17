Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022

Nintendo ended its Direct live stream on Wednesday with a surprise announcement of Splatoon 3.
Very little about the game was shown in the introduction trailer beyond customization options for a player’s inkling and what at first glance appears to be a more narrative-focused approach, showing the inkling traveling by train from a desert location to a large Tokyo-style city. Nintendo has this to say about the game in its YouTube trailer description:
Splatoon 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022! In the wake of chaos, enter the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. New weapons, moves, and more await, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates in the future.
It’s not...
Nintendo ended its Direct live stream on Wednesday with a surprise announcement of Splatoon 3.