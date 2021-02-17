The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting an HD rerelease for the Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting an HD rerelease on the Nintendo Switch, the company announced today during its Nintendo Direct event, set to release on July 16th.



Skyward Sword was originally released for the Nintendo Wii, and it relied heavily on that console’s motion controllers for gameplay. The HD Switch port will offer similar features using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers — with the company promising even smoother combat thanks to the Switch’s faster processor.



But Nintendo also is introducing a new button-based control scheme for Skyward Sword HD that relies on tilting the right thumbstick to control Link’s sword, allowing players using the Switch in handheld mode, a Switch Lite, or a Pro Controller to still enjoy...