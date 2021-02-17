Nintendo announces a new Mario Golf for the Switch coming June 25th

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge



Nintendo is bringing back its Mario Golf series for the Switch with a new entry, Mario Golf: Super Rush, arriving June 25th. The game is the sixth entry in the series and the first since World Tour released for the Nintendo 3DS handheld back in 2014. It’s also the first home console Mario Golf since 2003, Nintendo confirmed.



The game looks like it features your standard Mario sports-themed gameplay, with multiplayer and a variety of modes, including a speed golf mode. Nintendo also revealed a new story mode for Super Rush and the ability to play as your own customizable Mii.







#MarioGolf returns to home consoles for the first time since 2003. Putt your golfing skills to the test in Mario Golf: Super Rush!



