Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch

Mediatonic’s goofy, colorful hit from last year, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is launching for Nintendo Switch this summer. The news was announced today during a special Nintendo Direct.



Fall Guys is a battle royale game in which players compete in massive elimination-style party games. Each match lasts only a matter of minutes, and players can choose to watch matches play out. The developer released season 2 last fall, which added medieval-themed games into the mix.



It was an immediate success following its August release, with more than 7 million downloads on Steam that month. It also became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time. It failed to become the biggest game on Twitch that month, but it still clocked in as...