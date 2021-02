Infinix Smart 5 will go on sale in India at 12 PM today on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Infinix Smart 5 is the successor to the Smart 4 smartphone. Infinix Smart 5 is a budget smartphone, which is priced at Rs 7,199 and […]