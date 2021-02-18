Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13: PNY microSDXC cards, flash drives, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *24% off* PNY memory cards and flash drives. One standout is the PNY 128GB Elite-X V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for *$17.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for some quick and affordable extra storage for smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, and more, it sports speeds up to 100MB/s. This Class 10 U3 memory card has an “included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices” as well. While some folks might need a larger capacity model, this one carries solid ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers and you’ll find deals on other models down below.



