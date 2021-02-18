Planet Nine Hypothesis Takes a Major Hit in New Study

Nobody has found Planet Nine yet, but at least we've almost figured out where to look. Image: NASA
It used to be easy to know how many planets there were: nine. It had been nine planets for an entire generation before scientists started rethinking what counts as a planet. Pluto is out, but some astronomers believe there's a real ninth planet lurking out there. Others aren't convinced, and the debate is starting to shift in favor of the planet nine skeptics.
