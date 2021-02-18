Nvidia nerfs RTX 3060 mining ahead of launch, but don't expect miracles

For months now, it’s been damned near impossible to find a graphics card—even a used one—at a sane price. I won't get into the laundry list of reasons, but the recent Ethereum cryptocurrency boom has poured gasoline on the problem. It’s so bad that the five-year-old GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is being called in as backup. But today, a week before the launch of the mainstream-priced GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia outlined steps it’s taking to keep GeForce GPUs in the hands of gamers, while still keeping miners supplied.



To read this article in full, please click here