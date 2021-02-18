Donald Glover’s reported Amazon deal could lead to a more curated Prime Video

After calling FX home for several years, Atlanta creator Donald Glover is reportedly moving to Amazon with an overall deal worth eight figures, according to multiple publications. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



As part of the deal, Glover will work on a series of projects for Amazon, including the recently announced Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, which he’ll star in alongside Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (Waller-Bridge also has an overall deal with Amazon.) One rumored project includes Hive, which is centered on a “Beyoncé-like figure,” according to the Reporter. Glover’s most popular show, Atlanta, will continue at FX where the show is set for a third and fourth season.



Arguably, the most interesting...