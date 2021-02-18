Microsoft has recently confirmed Windows 10 version 21H1, and one of the things that not everybody anticipated is the way it’ll be shipped. Version 21H1 won’t be a major update, but a smaller release similar to version 20H2, so it’ll come in the form of a quality update published on Windows Update. Many call this a service pack-like approach, and in some regards, it really is, especially because the focus is on improving the performance of the operating system and less on new features. But according to John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, Microsoft is also working on a set of new features that will come to users in version 21H1, and they are all based on feedback. “Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access and quality. The features we are releasing in this upd...Full Article
These Are the New Features Coming in Windows 10 Version 21H1
Softpedia0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Microsoft Announces Text Predictions in Microsoft Word
Softpedia
Microsoft has announced a new feature available for testers that enables predictions in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Outlook. The..
You might like
More coverage
Who Gets Windows 10 Version 21H1 and How
Softpedia
Microsoft will ship Windows 10 version 21H1 later this year, with the company confirming today this new release will be a smaller..