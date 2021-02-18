Move 7GB of data in just one second with the WD_Black 2TB SN850 M.2 SSD at a low of $387

Amazon offers the WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for *$386.99 shipped*. Also available direct. Down 15% from its normal going rate of $450, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This drive is what I personally use in my latest desktop and it works fantastically. You’ll find speeds up to 7GB/s read and 5.3GB/s write, which are astronomical. Plus, with 2TB of storage available here, this is both the perfect boot and game storage drive for your desktop. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to have a PCIe Gen 4 motherboard to use this SSD. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.



more…