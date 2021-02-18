Outfit your home office with Zinus’ Tresa Desk: $111.50 at Amazon (Save $28)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Tresa Computer Desk for *$111.57 shipped*. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since September. Affordably outfit your home office with this clean-looking desk from Zinus. Several features set it apart from its competition with examples that include a “side storage area, cable manager, and monitor stand.” Once assembled it measures about 4-feet long and 23.6-inches deep. Zinus backs this desk with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



