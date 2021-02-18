NASA’s 360-degree Mars landing broadcast is now live from the best seat in the house

NASA is landing a rover on Mars today, February 18th, but if you’re looking for a different perspective than the traditional live stream, the space agency is currently streaming the scene from inside mission control — in an immersive 360 degrees. You can look around to watch people as they go about their work, but there are also big virtual screens displaying multiple other views, including NASA’s other live stream. It might be the best way to experience the landing because you’ll get it all simultaneously.



At the time of writing, the stream is broadcasting interviews with key mission staff, explaining the purpose of today’s landing, as well as some of the technical jargon that’ll start getting thrown around once Perseverance begins its...