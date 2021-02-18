Although we expected Nintendo to offer fans more details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the Japanese developer and publisher apologized for not being able to provide us with any new information about the highly-anticipated game, although it did say that development is well underway. The good news is Zelda fans weren't left without anything from this year's first Nintendo Direct. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting a re-release on the Nintendo Switch with better controls and improved graphics. Originally launched in 2011 for the Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword promised to offer Switch players smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and visuals. The enhanced version of the game lets players choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld...Full Article
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch Announced
