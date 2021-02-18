Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey will appear at March misinfo hearing

Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The House Energy and Commerce Committee has called a new hearing on platform misinformation, to include testimony from Facebook, Google and Twitter. Scheduled for March 25th, the hearing will be a joint effort from the Communications and Technology subcommittee and the Consumer Protection and Commerce subcommittee.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are all scheduled to testify.



“This hearing will continue the Committee’s work of holding online platforms accountable for the growing rise of misinformation and disinformation,” the chairs of the committees said in a joint statement. “For far too long, big tech has failed to acknowledge the role they’ve played in fomenting and elevating...