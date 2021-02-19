Uber loses final appeal against drivers’ employment status in UK

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Uber has lost the final appeal in a long running UK legal battle over whether its drivers are self-employed or legally-recognized workers with all the attendant rights, Bloomberg reports. The ruling is the conclusion of the company’s five-year legal fight in the country and a major setback for Uber that will affect all gig workers in the UK, regardless of employer.



Today, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers are, indeed, workers, confirming the decision made by three lower courts. That means the drivers are entitled to a minimum wage, paid holiday, and other legal protections. Judge George Leggatt said Uber drivers working time isn’t limited to time spent driving passengers, but also “includes any period when a driver is...