Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essentials for $15 (Reg. $25), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Basic Man via Amazon is offering *40% off *a Basic Man Subscription box for* $15*. Regularly this subscription box is priced at $25 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This subscription box features a cotton t-shirt that’s infused with stretch for comfort and great for everyday wear. It also comes with anti-microbial briefs that contain bamboo or a soft feel. Plus, you also receive a pair of socks as well with fun patterns to pair with your dress shoes or boots. Rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about the box.



