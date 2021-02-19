Disney Plus went down for some subscribers right when WandaVision’s new episode hit

Some Disney Plus users trying to watch WandaVision the minute it landed were met with loading issues as outage problems affected the streaming platform.



A number of accounts mostly located on the West Coast of the United States were affected by a surge in traffic on the platform that caused an outage of roughly 10 minutes, according to the company. Reports about the length of the outage ranged on Twitter, with some people experiencing problems for closer to 30 minutes, leading to trending topics with names like “NOT DISNEY” and “DISNEY+ DOWN.



Other reports from people on the East Coast and in the UK also made rounds. Concerns about issues with the specific episode, like encoding problems, are false, according to the company. A...