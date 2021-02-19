How to watch BlizzCon 2021

Blizzard



After canceling BlizzCon 2020 due to the pandemic, Blizzard is back — earlier than usual in the year — for BlizzCon 2021. Blizzard is actually calling it “BlizzConline 2021.” Expect to hear updates on anticipated titles, including Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and perhaps a sneak peek at the rumored Diablo 2 remaster.



Activision, Blizzard’s parent company, announced during a recent earnings call that both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 wouldn’t see a 2021 release. And while that’s disappointing, there will likely be some news on games releasing this year. A likely candidate is the Diablo Immortal game for iOS and Android phones, which my colleague Andrew Webster got to experience hands-on.



If you want to watch the...