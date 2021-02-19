VW’s next electric SUV, the ID 5 coupe, will go into production in 2021

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Volkswagen confirmed that its next electric vehicle, the ID 5, will start production in Germany in the second half of 2021. The first pilot series of the ID 5 has already started production, the automaker confirmed in a recent tweet.



The ID 5 will be a coupe version of the ID 4 compact SUV, which went on sale in Europe, China, and North America in late 2020. The ID 4 is the first vehicle built on VW’s modular MEB electric architecture to be available in North America. Its predecessor, the hatchback ID 3, is only being sold in Europe.



The ID 5 may also fail to reach this side of the Atlantic Ocean, although a VW spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







