Comcast is yet again delaying its data cap rollout to 12 states, this time until 2022

If you live in one of the last states where Comcast hasn’t rolled out its data caps, you’re getting another reprieve: the company has announced that it’s now pushing back the rollout to some time in 2022 (via Ars Technica). The 1.2TB data caps, which incur extra charges if users go over them, were originally slated to roll out in March but were then delayed until July. Comcast hasn’t said specifically when next year the rollout would occur.



"“We are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan.”"



These caps will be familiar if you don’t live in Comcast’s Northeast region, which consists of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, West...