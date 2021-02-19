ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your home at a low of $650

Best Buy is offering the ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for *$549.99 shipped*. Also at eBay. Down from its $800 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after an all-in-one cleaning solution for your smart home, this is it. You’ll find that the 240ml water tank can mop up to 2,000-square feet and the suction/sweeping system handles vacuuming up messes. You’ll find an on-demand HD live video camera on the front of this robot so you can see exactly what it does, and AIVI technology uses laser mapping and AI object recognition to know where it’s at and what’s in front of it for precise cleaning. It features up to three hours of runtime on a single charge, as well, which gives it the ability to run through your entire house without having to recharge. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.



