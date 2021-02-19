NASA’s Perseverance rover beams back first images from its wild landing

The first image showing Perseverance being lowered to the Martian surface by its rocket-powered Skycrane. | Photo: NASA/JPL



NASA just released a cache of tantalizing photos from its Perseverance rover after landing on Mars Thursday, with one showing the rover getting dropped off by the rocket-powered platform it used to gently descend on the Red Planet’s surface. Scientists are poring through hundreds of images and expect to release more — including videos and audio — in the coming days.



Photo: NASA/JPL The first color image taken by Perseverance.



The SUV-sized Perseverance rover touched down at Mars’ Jezero crater at 3:55PM ET on Thursday, surviving a seven-month journey from Earth and a blazing hot, seven-minute plunge through the Martian atmosphere. A jetpack called Skycrane gently lowered Perseverance to the ground on a set of...