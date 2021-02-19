Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touch thermostat at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Today only, Woot is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for *$89.99 Prime shipped* in manufacturer refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $199, our last mention was $100 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you still have a thermostat that can’t be controlled via a phone, it’s time to upgrade. This model offers the ability to upgrade an otherwise outdated part of your home. You’ll be able to sit on the couch when it gets cold outside, pulling out a smart device, and change the temperature without ever having to get up. Or, you can opt to speak to Alexa and have her change the temperature without even needing to use a phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.



