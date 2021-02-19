Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles three of the studio’s more obscure classics

As part of BlizzCon Online’s opening ceremony, Blizzard Entertainment announced a new video game anthology that includes some of the earlier titles created by the World of Warcraft developer. Blizzard Arcade Collection is a compilation featuring three titles developed by Blizzard around the early and mid-1990s.



Blizzard Arcade Collection includes The Lost Vikings, a puzzle platformer that was originally released on SNES in 1993, back when the studio was known as Silicon & Synapse. The game would also see previous ports on other consoles like the Amiga and Game Boy Advance, and was even made available on PC as a free download on Battle.net.



The other games available include another platformer called Blackthorne, which was released...