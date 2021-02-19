Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles three of the studio’s more obscure classics

Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles three of the studio’s more obscure classics

The Verge

Published

As part of BlizzCon Online’s opening ceremony, Blizzard Entertainment announced a new video game anthology that includes some of the earlier titles created by the World of Warcraft developer. Blizzard Arcade Collection is a compilation featuring three titles developed by Blizzard around the early and mid-1990s.

Blizzard Arcade Collection includes The Lost Vikings, a puzzle platformer that was originally released on SNES in 1993, back when the studio was known as Silicon & Synapse. The game would also see previous ports on other consoles like the Amiga and Game Boy Advance, and was even made available on PC as a free download on Battle.net.

The other games available include another platformer called Blackthorne, which was released...

Full Article