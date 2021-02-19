How to watch 'Nomadland' starring Frances McDormand on Hulu
"Nomadland" is nominated for Best Picture at the 2021 Golden Globes. The movie is now playing in theaters and you can stream it at home with Hulu.Full Article
NOMADLAND Trailer #2 - Plot synopsis: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand)..